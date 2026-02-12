Alsumaria Tv
أوكرانيا.. توقف محطات الطاقة النووية عن توليد الكهرباء
ثورة في عالم السينما الرقمية.. "Seedance 2.0" من ByteDance يلغي الفوارق بين الحقيقة والخيال

علم وعالم

2026-02-12
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
ثورة في عالم السينما الرقمية.. &quot;Seedance 2.0&quot; من ByteDance يلغي الفوارق بين الحقيقة والخيال
36 شوهد

السومرية نيوز – علم وعالم

أطلقت شركة "ByteDance" الصينية، أحدث إصداراتها في عالم الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي "Seedance 2.0"، والذي أحدث صدمة تقنية في الأوساط العالمية خلال 48 ساعة فقط من طرحه.

الإصدار الجديد أظهر قدرة فائقة وغير مسبوقة على توليد فيديوهات واقعية بدقة تصعب على العين البشرية والخبراء تمييزها عن الواقع.

وانتشر مقطع فيديو "تجريبي" كالنار في الهشيم، أظهر مشهد قتال سينمائي بين النجمين العالميّين "براد بيت" و"توم كروز"، حيث لم يقتصر الذكاء الاصطناعي على محاكاة الحركات الجسدية بدقة مذهلة فحسب، بل أضاف طبقة من التعقيد بجعل الحوار بينهما يدور حول "ملفات أبستين" الشهيرة أثناء الاشتباك، مما عكس قدرة النظام على ربط التفاصيل البصرية المعقدة بسياقات درامية وسياسية حساسة.

هذه القفزة التقنية دفعت "Lu Huang"، مستشار الذكاء الاصطناعي والمخرج الرقمي الشهير، إلى إطلاق تصريح مدوٍّ أثار قلق العاملين في قطاع الإنتاج السينمائي، حيث قال: "لقد درست صناعة الأفلام الرقمية لمدة 7 سنوات، وأستطيع القول إن 90% من المهارات التي تعلمتها أصبحت الآن غير مجدية تماماً بعد صدور Seedance 2.0".

ويفتح هذا التطور الباب أمام تساؤلات أخلاقية وتقنية كبرى؛ فبينما يرى المبدعون في "Seedance 2.0" أداة ستختصر سنوات من العمل السينمائي في ثوانٍ، يحذر خبراء الأمن السيبراني من خطورة "التزييف العميق" (Deepfake) الذي وصل إلى مرحلة الكمال، مما يجعل سلاح الصور والفيديوهات المفبركة أداة تضليل لا يمكن كشفها بسهولة.
 >> تابع قناة السومرية على  منصةX

ثورة في عالم السينما الرقمية

"Seedance 2.0" من ByteDance يلغي الفوارق بين الحقيقة والخيال

الذكاء الاصطناعي

السومرية نيوز

سومرية نيوز

السومرية

براد بيت

توم كروز

الصين

شهيرة

