تعليق أمريكي يخص مهلة الـ 50 يوما بشأن أوكرانيا
فيديو مروع ينتشر.. جريمة إعدام لزوجين بسبب عدم موافقة أهل العروس على الزواج

ترندات

2025-07-23 | 07:28
فيديو مروع ينتشر.. جريمة إعدام لزوجين بسبب عدم موافقة أهل العروس على الزواج

Daily Mail
909 شوهد

شهدت باكستان جريمة مروعة حيث تم إعدام زوجين شابين بوحشية في وضح النهار بعد أن غضبت عائلة الفتاة بسبب زواجها دون موافقتها ومباركتها.

وقد تم توثيق اللحظة المروعة على شريط فيديو ونُشرت عبر الإنترنت، ما أثار غضبا واسعا على مستوى البلاد.

ويُظهر المقطع المروع، الذي انتشر بسرعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، الرجل والمرأة وهما تُطلق عليهما النار عن قرب بينما يشاهد الحاضرون الجريمة في صمت مخيف.
 
وقد ألقت الشرطة القبض على 11 مشتبها بهم فيما يُعرف بـ "جريمة الشرف"، والتي وقعت في منطقة ديغاري الجبلية النائية في إقليم بلوشستان. وحددت الشرطة هوية الضحيتين على أنهما بانو بيبي وأحسن الله.

في المقطع المصور، الذي تم التحقق من صحته من قبل السلطات المحلية، يصل عدة رجال على متن شاحنات صغيرة قبل أن يواجهوا الزوجين الحديثي الزواج.

وتقول العروس الشابة، وهي تتحدث باللغة المحلية، إنها متزوجة قانونيًا. وتضيف: "تعال، سر سبع خطوات معي، ثم يمكنك إطلاق النار عليّ"، وذلك قبل لحظات من إطلاق ثلاث رصاصات عليها من مسافة قريبة.

ثم يُعدم زوجها بالطريقة نفسها، حيث يتقدم رجل آخر ويُفرغ سلاحه في جسد العريس الذي كان قد فارق الحياة أصلا.

وينتهي الفيديو بجثتي الزوجين الملطختين بالدماء وهما ممددتان على الأرض الصخرية.

وأكدت السلطات أن أيا من أفراد العائلتين لم يتقدم ببلاغ بشأن جريمة القتل، وهو صمت يُعتبر دليلا على الكثير في بلد لا تزال جرائم الشرف فيه شائعة بشكل مقلق.

ويُعتقد أن المقطع قد صُوّر بواسطة شخص مجهول قام لاحقا بنشره على الإنترنت.

فرحت الله بابر، ناشط بارز في مجال حقوق الإنسان في باكستان، أشاد بلحظات الشجاعة التي أظهرتها المرأة في نهاية حياتها، قائلا: "إن الشجاعة التي أبدتها المرأة المغدورة مؤثرة ومذهلة، إذ لم تتوسل من أجل حياتها ولم تُظهر أي ضعف."

ودعا إلى إنزال أشد العقوبات الممكنة بحق المتورطين في "القتل الوحشي للزوجين الجديدين".

ومن الجدير ذكره أن القوانين الوطنية تحظر ممارسة ما يسمى بـ"جرائم الشرف".

ويطالب النشطاء الآن باتخاذ إجراءات عاجلة لوضع حد لمثل هذه الجرائم، في وقت لا تزال فيه البلاد تحت وقع صدمة هذا الفعل الوحشي والبدائي.

منوعات

ترندات

جريمة شرف

باكستان

السومرية

جريمة

زواج

مبارك

الجدي

واسط

عطلة

ديدي

بيبي

بواس

ديو

Alsumaria Tv
الأكثر مشاهدة
اندلاع حريق جديد ببناية تجارية في واسط (فيديو)
06:20 | 2025-07-23
اشتباكات بالأيدي وتلويح بالساطور بين قوة أمنية وأصحاب أكشاك "متجاوزة" بمدينة الصدر
04:26 | 2025-07-23
السومرية.. التطبيق الأكثر حضورا في متناول العراقيين
04:22 | 2025-07-23
انفجار مدوٍ لبركان مارابي يضرب غرب سومطرة في إندونيسيا
03:48 | 2025-07-23
العيداني يهاجم مواطنا بصريا بعد سؤاله عن ما قدمه خلال 7 سنوات (فيديو)
17:55 | 2025-07-22
العشرات يتظاهرون وسط البصرة احتجاجا على ملوحة المياه
15:20 | 2025-07-22

