Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
تحذير دولي من خطر يهدد الاقتصاد العالمي
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

هذه المرة يشكو من قلة رقائق البطاطس في الأكياس.. بايدن في فيديو جديد

دوليات

2024-02-12 | 10:46
هذه المرة يشكو من قلة رقائق البطاطس في الأكياس.. بايدن في فيديو جديد
المصدر:
وكالات
2,933 مشاهدة

نشر الرئيس الأمريكي جو بايدن، فيديو على منصة "إكس"، اشتى خلاله من أنشطة الشركات الأمريكية التي تقلل كمية المنتجات الغذائية في عبواتها، بما في ذلك رقائق البطاطس.

وقال بايدن: "عندما اشتريتم مقبلات لمشاهدة كرة القدم على الأغلب لاحظتم أن زجاجات المشروبات أصبحت أصغر حجما وهناك عدد أقل من رقائق البطاطس في أكياس البطاطس، على الرغم من أن السعر هو نفسه. حيث تعمل الشركات تدريجيا على تقليل كمية المنتجات في عبواتها وتعتقد أنه لن يلاحظ أحد ذلك".
 


ودعا بايدن شركات الأغذية إلى "التوقف عن خداع المستهلكين ووقف ما يسمى بالـ"التضخم الانكماشي" (أي قيام الشركة المصنعة بتخفيض كمية أو حجم أو وزن المنتج مع الحفاظ على سعر المبيع).

وذكرت "بلومبيرغ" في وقت سابق أنه في السنوات الأخيرة، واجه المستهلكون الأمريكيون زيادات قياسية في الأسعار منذ عقود. حيث أن سعر شراء نفس السلع والخدمات التي كانت الأسرة تدفع مقابلها 100 دولار قبل الوباء، أصبح الآن 119 دولارا.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الهجرة وتأثيرها على الأسرة والمجتمع العراقي - الحلقة ٢١٢ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-02-12
Play
الهجرة وتأثيرها على الأسرة والمجتمع العراقي - الحلقة ٢١٢ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-02-12
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
ساحة الوثبة في بغداد - الحلقة ٢٠٨ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-02-12
Play
ساحة الوثبة في بغداد - الحلقة ٢٠٨ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-02-12
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 12-02-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-02-12
Play
العراق في دقيقة 12-02-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-02-12
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
فقرة "لو" والأبراج 12-02-2024
00:30 | 2024-02-12
Play
فقرة "لو" والأبراج 12-02-2024
00:30 | 2024-02-12
عشرين
Play
عشرين
جلسة فصل المواقف... نصاب هزيل وعتاب ثقيل - الحلقة ٤٦ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-02-11
Play
جلسة فصل المواقف... نصاب هزيل وعتاب ثقيل - الحلقة ٤٦ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-02-11
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
من مراهقين الى تجار مخدارت وتسهيل دعـ*ـارة - الحلقة ٤٠ | الموسم 6
14:30 | 2024-02-11
Play
من مراهقين الى تجار مخدارت وتسهيل دعـ*ـارة - الحلقة ٤٠ | الموسم 6
14:30 | 2024-02-11
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١١ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-11
Play
نشرة ١١ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-11
رحال
Play
رحال
اكلة مطبك حامض سمج في تكريت - الحلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2024-02-10
Play
اكلة مطبك حامض سمج في تكريت - الحلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2024-02-10
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١٠ الى ١٦ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-02-10
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١٠ الى ١٦ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-02-10
Biotic
Play
Biotic
ليش تتقشر الشفة وتصبح بيضاء؟ - الحلقة ٤٢ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-02-09
Play
ليش تتقشر الشفة وتصبح بيضاء؟ - الحلقة ٤٢ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-02-09
الأكثر مشاهدة
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الهجرة وتأثيرها على الأسرة والمجتمع العراقي - الحلقة ٢١٢ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-02-12
Play
الهجرة وتأثيرها على الأسرة والمجتمع العراقي - الحلقة ٢١٢ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2024-02-12
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
ساحة الوثبة في بغداد - الحلقة ٢٠٨ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-02-12
Play
ساحة الوثبة في بغداد - الحلقة ٢٠٨ | الموسم 6
04:00 | 2024-02-12
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 12-02-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-02-12
Play
العراق في دقيقة 12-02-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-02-12
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
فقرة "لو" والأبراج 12-02-2024
00:30 | 2024-02-12
Play
فقرة "لو" والأبراج 12-02-2024
00:30 | 2024-02-12
عشرين
Play
عشرين
جلسة فصل المواقف... نصاب هزيل وعتاب ثقيل - الحلقة ٤٦ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-02-11
Play
جلسة فصل المواقف... نصاب هزيل وعتاب ثقيل - الحلقة ٤٦ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2024-02-11
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
من مراهقين الى تجار مخدارت وتسهيل دعـ*ـارة - الحلقة ٤٠ | الموسم 6
14:30 | 2024-02-11
Play
من مراهقين الى تجار مخدارت وتسهيل دعـ*ـارة - الحلقة ٤٠ | الموسم 6
14:30 | 2024-02-11
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١١ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-11
Play
نشرة ١١ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-02-11
رحال
Play
رحال
اكلة مطبك حامض سمج في تكريت - الحلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2024-02-10
Play
اكلة مطبك حامض سمج في تكريت - الحلقة ٣٥ | الموسم 4
13:30 | 2024-02-10
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١٠ الى ١٦ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-02-10
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١٠ الى ١٦ شباط ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
02:00 | 2024-02-10
Biotic
Play
Biotic
ليش تتقشر الشفة وتصبح بيضاء؟ - الحلقة ٤٢ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-02-09
Play
ليش تتقشر الشفة وتصبح بيضاء؟ - الحلقة ٤٢ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2024-02-09
خطأ تحكيمي
خطأ تحكيمي
ضعف تدريبي
ضعف تدريبي
مشاكل في التشكيلة
مشاكل في التشكيلة
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

برجك للسنة الجديدة

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
رمضان 2022
سياسة
رمضان 2021
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.