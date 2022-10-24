Alsumaria TV
"شفق قطبي" يزين سماء الليل.. ما هي تأثيراته على طبقة الاوزون؟(صور)

علم وعالم

2022-10-24 | 05:32
&quot;شفق قطبي&quot; يزين سماء الليل.. ما هي تأثيراته على طبقة الاوزون؟(صور)
557 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – علم وعالم

أطلق الشفق القطبي عروضا ضوئية مذهلة في سماء الليل، لكن هذه الظاهرة الجميلة يمكن أن تؤثر في الواقع، على طبقة الأوزون.

ورغم أن البشر هم المسؤولون عن الكثير من استنفاد طبقة الأوزون، إلا أن ملاحظة نوع من الشفق القطبي المعروف باسم "الشفق القطبي المعزول"، كشفت عن سبب استنفاد الأوزون الذي يأتي من الفضاء، وهو الجسيمات المشحونة في البلازما المنبعثة من التوهجات الشمسية والانبعاثات الكتلية الإكليلية. فهو أيضا استمر في "قضم" طبقة الأوزون. وقبل الآن، لم يكن تأثير هذه الجسيمات معروفا إلا بشكل غامض.

ولتقييم الأضرار التي لحقت بطبقة الأوزون بسبب الجسيمات المشحونة الأتية من الفضاء المحيط بالأرض، درس فريق دولي من العلماء من اليابان والولايات المتحدة وكندا "شفق البروتون المعزول". ووجدوا ضررا أكثر مما توقعته عمليات المحاكاة، ما يشير إلى عامل جديد يجب مراعاته عند تقييم الضرر الذي يلحق بطبقة الأوزون.

ووجد الفريق أن تأثيرات "الشفق القطبي المعزول" تسببت في حدوث ثقب بعرض 250 ميلا (400 كيلومتر) في طبقة الأوزون، إذ تنفجر أسفل مكان حدوث الشفق القطبي. وقد اختفى معظم الأوزون في غضون ساعة ونصف تقريبا. وأوضح الفريق في بيان له أن العلماء لم يكونوا يتوقعون أن يتحلل هذا القدر من الأوزون في أعقاب هذه الظاهرة.

وقد لا يكون الشفق القطبي البروتوني المعزول ساطعا مثل الأضواء الشمالية ونظيرتها الجنوبية، لكنه ما يزال مرئيا للعين البشرية.

ومن المعروف أن انفجار البلازما، التي تطلقها الشمس، تجلب معها أيونات وإلكترونات عالية الطاقة. وينتهي المطاف بهذه الجسيمات عالقة في أحزمة فان ألين الإشعاعية الداخلية والخارجية للأرض، والتي تمنع الجسيمات من قصف الكوكب مباشرة وتحويله إلى أرض قاحلة مثل المريخ.

ويمكن للجسيمات التي تصل إلى حزام الإشعاع الداخلي أن تعبث بالغلاف الجوي للأرض عندما تتسلل إلى خطوط المجال المغناطيسي. وتؤين شحنتها الغلاف الجوي وتنتج أكاسيد النيتروجين والهيدروجين. وكلا المركبين يسهمان في فقدان الأوزون.


وهذا، في الواقع، ينطبق فقط على طبقة الأوزون في طبقة الميزوسفير، أما الطبقة الأكثر أهمية أدناه، الستراتوسفير، فتظل غير متأثرة. ومع ذلك، فإن الشفق القطبي البروتوني المعزول يؤثر على الأرض بطرق أخرى.

وكتب العلماء في الدراسة، التي نُشرت في 11 أكتوبر في مجلة Scientific Reports: "تداعيات الإلكترون من الحزام الإشعاعي للأرض تلعب دورا مهما في فقدان طبقة الأوزون كحلقة وصل بين طقس الفضاء والنظام المناخي".

وعلى الرغم من أن الضرر الذي يلحق بأوزون الغلاف الجوي في طبقة الأوزون الستراتوسفيرية (والذي غالبا ما يكون ناجما عن النشاط البشري) يقوم بإصلاح نفسه بسرعة، إلا أن الشفق القطبي البروتوني المعزول لا يزال يؤثر على التغيرات في الغلاف الجوي. ويمكن أن يتسبب الطقس الفضائي في حدوث خلل في الأقمار الصناعية والبنية التحتية الكهربائية، وتشكل الجسيمات المشحونة خطرا أيضا على رواد الفضاء.

وستساعد النتائج العلماء على التنبؤ بتقلبات طقس الفضاء التي يمكن أن تؤثر على الغلاف الجوي للكوكب.
 

 >> انضم الى السومرية على فايبر ليصلك كل جديد، أنقر هنا  
