Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
حرائق لوس أنجلوس.. حديث عن الكوارث الأكثر تكلفة بتاريخ البلاد
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
الترددات
اعلن معنا
من نحن
اتصل بنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

وفاة ممثل بحرائق لوس أنجلوس

فن وثقافة

2025-01-12 | 09:19
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
وفاة ممثل بحرائق لوس أنجلوس
المصدر:
وكالات
1,717 مشاهدة

تركت حرائق لوس أنجلوس الكثير من القصص المأساوية، منها وفاة ممثل أسترالي عن عمر ناهز الـ32، فيما نشرت والدته رسالة "مؤثرة" للحظات عصيبة عاشتها لإنقاذه.

ولقي النجم الأسترالي السابق، روري سايكس، الذي اشتهر في مرحلة الطفولة في برنامج "Kiddy Kapers" البريطاني في التسعينيات، مصرعه خنقاً بعد اندلاع النيران في كوخه، إثر الحرائق التي تداهم "مدينة المشاهير".

وأعلنت شيلي سايكس، والدة الممثل الشاب الذي عاش مع الشلل الدماغي، خبر وفاته عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وكتبت: "ببالغ الحزن، علي أن أعلن وفاة ابني الجميل روري سايكس في حرائق ماليبو.. لقد تحطم قلبي تمامًا".
 


كما كشفت شيلي أن ابنها توفي في كوخه في عقار العائلة، الذي تبلغ مساحته 17 فدانًا في ماليبو، بعدما فشلت محاولاتها في إطفاء حريق سطح كوخه بخرطوم الماء، لأن المياه كانت مقطوعة، وفق موقع "Page 6".

وأوضحت شيلي أنها لم تتمكن من إخراج روري من منزله المحترق؛ بسبب معاناته من صعوبة في المشي نظرًا لحالته الصحية، بالإضافة إلى إصابتها بكسر في ذراعها.

وبعد فشل اتصالها برقم الطوارئ، هرعت إلى مركز الإطفاء المحلي، لكن بحلول الوقت الذي عادت فيه للمساعدة، كان الأوان قد فات، إذ توفي روري متسممًا بأول أكسيد الكربون.

واستذكرت الأم لحظاتها الأخيرة مع نجلها، إذ قالت وهي تبكي: "قال لي، أمي، اتركيني.."، مضيفة "لا يمكن لأم أن تترك طفلها".

وأضافت في بيانها المؤثر: "لقد تغلب على الكثير من العمليات الجراحية والعلاجات لاستعادة بصره والقدرة على تعلم المشي.. على الرغم من الألم، لا يزال متحمسًا للسفر حول العالم معي من إفريقيا إلى القارة القطبية الجنوبية".

وأسس روري منظمة Happy Charity لمساعدة الآخرين المحتاجين، وكان متحدثًا ملهمًا في سن الثامنة، وفقًا لوالدته.

يذكر أن حرائق لوس أنجلوس، اندلعت يوم الثلاثاء الماضي، والتهمت أكثر من 21 ألف فدان، وأكثر من 5 آلاف مبنى بين باليساديس وماليبو.

فيما بلغ عدد الضحايا جراء تلك النيران التي لم تهدأ بعد حتى مساء أمس 16.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب 
 

لوس انجلوس

حرائق

وفاة ممثل

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
موضوع الوحدة 12-1-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-01-12
Play
موضوع الوحدة 12-1-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-01-12
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
فايروس الصين يثير هلع العراقيين - حلقة ١٩٦ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-01-12
Play
فايروس الصين يثير هلع العراقيين - حلقة ١٩٦ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-01-12
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
بغداد شارع المتنبي - الحلقة ١٩٣ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-01-12
Play
بغداد شارع المتنبي - الحلقة ١٩٣ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-01-12
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
سيرة محمد هنيدي - لو 12-1-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-01-12
Play
سيرة محمد هنيدي - لو 12-1-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-01-12
عشرين
Play
عشرين
الح*شد الشع بي.. مطالب الحل ودعوات التعزيز - الحلقة ٥٢ | الموسم 3
15:00 | 2025-01-11
Play
الح*شد الشع بي.. مطالب الحل ودعوات التعزيز - الحلقة ٥٢ | الموسم 3
15:00 | 2025-01-11
رحال
Play
رحال
اكتشاف أثري مهم وقصة نجاح مميزة في ذي قار - الحلقة ٣١ | الموسم 5
13:30 | 2025-01-11
Play
اكتشاف أثري مهم وقصة نجاح مميزة في ذي قار - الحلقة ٣١ | الموسم 5
13:30 | 2025-01-11
منتدى سومر
Play
منتدى سومر
السحر والشعوذة 11-1-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-01-11
Play
السحر والشعوذة 11-1-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-01-11
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
11-01-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-01-11
Play
11-01-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-01-11
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١١ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-01-11
Play
نشرة ١١ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-01-11
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١١ الى ١٧ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
02:00 | 2025-01-11
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١١ الى ١٧ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
02:00 | 2025-01-11
الأكثر مشاهدة
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
موضوع الوحدة 12-1-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-01-12
Play
موضوع الوحدة 12-1-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-01-12
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
فايروس الصين يثير هلع العراقيين - حلقة ١٩٦ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-01-12
Play
فايروس الصين يثير هلع العراقيين - حلقة ١٩٦ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-01-12
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
بغداد شارع المتنبي - الحلقة ١٩٣ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-01-12
Play
بغداد شارع المتنبي - الحلقة ١٩٣ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-01-12
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
سيرة محمد هنيدي - لو 12-1-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-01-12
Play
سيرة محمد هنيدي - لو 12-1-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-01-12
عشرين
Play
عشرين
الح*شد الشع بي.. مطالب الحل ودعوات التعزيز - الحلقة ٥٢ | الموسم 3
15:00 | 2025-01-11
Play
الح*شد الشع بي.. مطالب الحل ودعوات التعزيز - الحلقة ٥٢ | الموسم 3
15:00 | 2025-01-11
رحال
Play
رحال
اكتشاف أثري مهم وقصة نجاح مميزة في ذي قار - الحلقة ٣١ | الموسم 5
13:30 | 2025-01-11
Play
اكتشاف أثري مهم وقصة نجاح مميزة في ذي قار - الحلقة ٣١ | الموسم 5
13:30 | 2025-01-11
منتدى سومر
Play
منتدى سومر
السحر والشعوذة 11-1-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-01-11
Play
السحر والشعوذة 11-1-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-01-11
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
11-01-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-01-11
Play
11-01-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-01-11
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١١ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-01-11
Play
نشرة ١١ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-01-11
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١١ الى ١٧ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
02:00 | 2025-01-11
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ١١ الى ١٧ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
02:00 | 2025-01-11
اخترنا لك
أول ظهور للفنان عبد المنعم عمايري بعد تعرضه لاعتداء (صورة)
05:19 | 2025-01-11
كأنها بعمر العشرين.. الفنانة سميرة سعيد تحتفل بعيد ميلادها الـ67 (صور)
03:09 | 2025-01-11
الفنانة فيفي عبده تكشف عن نيتها اعتزال الفن (فيديو)
03:04 | 2025-01-11
الفنان عبد المنعم عمايري يتعرض لضرب عنيف.. وابنته تطالب بحقه (فيديو)
16:30 | 2025-01-10
مغنية لبنانية تعلن ارتداء الحجاب واعتزال الغناء.. من هي؟
02:30 | 2025-01-10
بعد تداول فيديو.. ما حقيقة سقوط رمضان من أعلى المسرح خلال حفلته
13:22 | 2025-01-09
على مضض
على مضض
ايجابية
ايجابية
متوترة
متوترة
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

أبراج

على السومرية

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
رمضان 2022
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.