Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الصفحة الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الصفحة الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
فيديوهات
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
عالم السيارات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
رمضان 2025
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
فيديوهات
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
عالم السيارات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
نائب محافظ الديوانية يقدم اعفاءً من منصبه
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
استطلاعات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الصفحة الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
الترددات
اعلن معنا
من نحن
اتصل بنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

استراليا.. مراهق مسلح يتسلل إلى طائرة (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-03-06 | 11:35
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
استراليا.. مراهق مسلح يتسلل إلى طائرة (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
404 شوهد

تسلل مراهق يحمل بندقية إلى طائرة تجارية في مطار قريب من ملبورن في أستراليا قبل أن يسيطر عليه طاقم الطائرة وركّاب فيها.

وتمكّن الشاب البالغ من العمر 17 عاما، اليوم الخميس، من الدخول إلى مدرج مطار أفالون بواسطة فتحة في سياج الموقع ثمّ توجّه إلى الطائرة التي كان فيها نحو 160 راكبا.
 
وقال مايكل ريد، أحد المسؤولين في الشرطة المحلية للصحافيين، "صعد السلّم الأمامي وصولا إلى الجزء الأمامي من الطائرة. ولاحظ ركّاب حينذاك أن في حوزته بندقية. وسيطر عليه ثلاثة ركّاب".
ولم يصب أحد في الحادثة ووضع الشاب في السجن على ذمّة التحقيق.

وهو لم يكن معروفا من أجهزة الشرطة ويبدو أنه تصرّف وحده. وتتعاون الشرطة مع قسم مكافحة الإرهاب لكنّ دوافعه لم تعرف بعد.

وأشار ريد إلى "العثور على رصاص مع البندقية".

وكان من المفترض أن تقوم هذه الطائرة التي تشغّلها شركة "جيتستار" للرحلات المنخفضة التكلفة التابعة لمجموعة "كوانتاس" الأسترالية برحلة بين ملبورن وسيدني.

وأقرّ ريد "من المثير للقلق أن يتمكّن شخص ما من انتهاك قواعد الأمن والاقتراب من طائرة ثمّ الصعود إليها وفي حوزته سلاح ناري".

وأظهرت مشاهد بثّتها القناة الأسترالية التاسعة شابا يرتدي سترة خضراء شبيهة بتلك التي يضعها طاقم العمل في مدرج المطار مطروحا أرضا يمسك به أحد الركّاب وأحد أعضاء طاقم الطائرة.

>> تابع قناة السومرية على تويتر 

استراليا

مسلح يتسلل الى طائرة

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv

أحدث الحلقات
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
06-03-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-03-06
Play
06-03-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-03-06
زار رمضان
Play
زار رمضان
كلمات مؤثرة ودموع شيماء قاسم - الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
11:45 | 2025-03-06
Play
كلمات مؤثرة ودموع شيماء قاسم - الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
11:45 | 2025-03-06
الله بالخير
Play
الله بالخير
قصص موجعة تبحث عن رحمة في الله بالخير - الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
11:00 | 2025-03-06
Play
قصص موجعة تبحث عن رحمة في الله بالخير - الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
11:00 | 2025-03-06
حكاية لونا
Play
حكاية لونا
الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
10:30 | 2025-03-06
Play
الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
10:30 | 2025-03-06
سوشيل رمضان
Play
سوشيل رمضان
حلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
10:00 | 2025-03-06
Play
حلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
10:00 | 2025-03-06
ناس برمضان
Play
ناس برمضان
ضفاف دجلة بغداد - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
18:00 | 2025-03-05
Play
ضفاف دجلة بغداد - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
18:00 | 2025-03-05
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
باسم خشان و ليث الدليمي - من الأخير في رمضان - حلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
17:00 | 2025-03-05
Play
باسم خشان و ليث الدليمي - من الأخير في رمضان - حلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
17:00 | 2025-03-05
ليلة رمضانية
Play
ليلة رمضانية
اللاعب مصطفى كريم - الحلقة ٥ | رمضان 2025
16:00 | 2025-03-05
Play
اللاعب مصطفى كريم - الحلقة ٥ | رمضان 2025
16:00 | 2025-03-05
قطع وريد
Play
قطع وريد
الحلقة ٥ | رمضان 2025
15:00 | 2025-03-05
Play
الحلقة ٥ | رمضان 2025
15:00 | 2025-03-05
بال 90
Play
بال 90
من سوق مريدي الكَاع تنكَلب..واني ما انكَلب.. منو اني؟ - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 3
14:00 | 2025-03-05
Play
من سوق مريدي الكَاع تنكَلب..واني ما انكَلب.. منو اني؟ - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 3
14:00 | 2025-03-05
الأكثر مشاهدة
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
06-03-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-03-06
Play
06-03-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-03-06
زار رمضان
Play
زار رمضان
كلمات مؤثرة ودموع شيماء قاسم - الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
11:45 | 2025-03-06
Play
كلمات مؤثرة ودموع شيماء قاسم - الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
11:45 | 2025-03-06
الله بالخير
Play
الله بالخير
قصص موجعة تبحث عن رحمة في الله بالخير - الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
11:00 | 2025-03-06
Play
قصص موجعة تبحث عن رحمة في الله بالخير - الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
11:00 | 2025-03-06
حكاية لونا
Play
حكاية لونا
الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
10:30 | 2025-03-06
Play
الحلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
10:30 | 2025-03-06
سوشيل رمضان
Play
سوشيل رمضان
حلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
10:00 | 2025-03-06
Play
حلقة ٦ | رمضان 2025
10:00 | 2025-03-06
ناس برمضان
Play
ناس برمضان
ضفاف دجلة بغداد - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
18:00 | 2025-03-05
Play
ضفاف دجلة بغداد - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
18:00 | 2025-03-05
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
باسم خشان و ليث الدليمي - من الأخير في رمضان - حلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
17:00 | 2025-03-05
Play
باسم خشان و ليث الدليمي - من الأخير في رمضان - حلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
17:00 | 2025-03-05
ليلة رمضانية
Play
ليلة رمضانية
اللاعب مصطفى كريم - الحلقة ٥ | رمضان 2025
16:00 | 2025-03-05
Play
اللاعب مصطفى كريم - الحلقة ٥ | رمضان 2025
16:00 | 2025-03-05
قطع وريد
Play
قطع وريد
الحلقة ٥ | رمضان 2025
15:00 | 2025-03-05
Play
الحلقة ٥ | رمضان 2025
15:00 | 2025-03-05
بال 90
Play
بال 90
من سوق مريدي الكَاع تنكَلب..واني ما انكَلب.. منو اني؟ - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 3
14:00 | 2025-03-05
Play
من سوق مريدي الكَاع تنكَلب..واني ما انكَلب.. منو اني؟ - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 3
14:00 | 2025-03-05
اخترنا لك
رفع "بعض العقوبات" الأوروبية على سوريا
12:29 | 2025-03-06
السجن لمصري وأمريكي لاستيلائهما على أموال شركة كبرى في الكويت
11:51 | 2025-03-06
6 سنوات في معدته.. استخراج هاتف من بطن مريض دون جراحة
11:29 | 2025-03-06
إيران.. بزشكيان يرفض قانون الحجاب رغم مطالبات البرلمان
09:52 | 2025-03-06
الخارجية الامريكية: 15 مليون دولار مكافأة لرصد شبكات الحوثيين المالية
08:46 | 2025-03-06
بقاذفات "بي-52" في الشرق الأوسط.. واشنطن توجه رسالة تحذير لطهران
08:39 | 2025-03-06
نعم، يجب استقباله كزعيم دولة
نعم، يجب استقباله كزعيم دولة
كلا، ماضيه يثير المخاوف
كلا، ماضيه يثير المخاوف
لا أهتم بالأمر
لا أهتم بالأمر
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

أبراج

على السومرية

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2025
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
عالم السيارات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Android
Apple
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.