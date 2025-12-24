Alsumaria Tv
LIVE
واشنطن تتهم نظام فنزويلا: يشكل تهديدا لأمننا
أم تضحي بسيارتها "جي كلاس" من أجل إنقاذ أطفالها من الاختطاف في لوس أنجلوس (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-12-24 | 04:53
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
أم تضحي بسيارتها &quot;جي كلاس&quot; من أجل إنقاذ أطفالها من الاختطاف في لوس أنجلوس (فيديو)
491 شوهد

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

في لوس أنجلوس، قامت أم بالاصطدام عمدا بالسيارة التي كان يستخدمها مشتبه بهم في عملية سرقة، باستخدام سيارتها من طراز مرسيدس G‑Class، وذلك بعد تلقيها مكالمة من أطفالها الخائفين تفيد بأن متسلّلين يحاولون اقتحام منزلهم.

وبحسب مقطع فيديو، تمكّن المشتبه بهم من الهرب سيرًا على الأقدام، لكن الشرطة تقول إنهم تركوا خلفهم محافظ وهوية شخصية وكثير من الأدلة التي قد تساعد في تحديد هويتهم والقبض عليهم.
 

>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةX 

لوس انجلوس

سيارة

جي كلاس

تنقذ

أطفالها

السومرية نيوز

سومرية نيوز

السومرية

merced

سومر

ديو

اخترنا لك
الاتحاد الأوروبي يدعم متضرري الفيضانات في العراق بـ100 ألف يورو
08:11 | 2025-12-24
رغم نفي تل أبيب.. ملف إيران يتصدر محادثات ترامب ونتنياهو
06:42 | 2025-12-24
الرئيس اللبناني يؤكد متانة العلاقات بين بغداد وبيروت ويشيد بدعم العراق لإعمار لبنان
06:25 | 2025-12-24
بعد نقل رفاته إلى مقبرة الخالدين.. مصر تزيل ضريح أمير الشعراء أحمد شوقي
05:28 | 2025-12-24
انفجار هائل لناقلة وقود في إيطاليا (فيديو)
04:50 | 2025-12-24
تركيا تعثر على الصندوق الأسود وجهاز تسجيل الصوت الخاص بالطائرة الليبية المنكوبة
02:27 | 2025-12-24

