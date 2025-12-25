Alsumaria Tv
مدعي النبوة والطوفان يقتني سيارة فارهة.. هل أوحى له مؤسس شركة مرسيدس؟

منوعات

2025-12-25
مدعي النبوة والطوفان يقتني سيارة فارهة.. هل أوحى له مؤسس شركة مرسيدس؟
وثق مقطع فيديو متداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مدعي النبوة الغاني "ابو نوح" وهو يترجل من سيارة فارهة اشتراها من أموال أتباعه بعد زعمه حدوث طوفان عالمي.

وكشفت المعلومات أن السيارة الفارهة التي كان يستقلها "ابو نوح" من نوع مرسيدس وهي أحدث موديل (2025)، ويقدر ثمنها بنحو 89 ألف دولار.



وكان مدعي النبوة قد زعم اقتراب طوفان عالمي وحدد موعده يوم 25 ديسمبر، وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو العشرات من الأشخاص وهم يستجيبون لدعوته ويتجهون نحو الأماكن التي حددها بعد أن باعوا كل ما يملكون لحجز أماكن داخل السفن.

وفي وقت لاحق ظهر الشخص المعروف باسم "ابو نوح" والذي يدعي النبوة في غانا، في مقطع فيديو وأعلن في رسالة لأتباعه عن تأجيل موعد نهاية العالم التي حددها سابقا يوم 25 ديسمبر 2025.

وقال "أيبو نوح" في الفيديو إن "الله أوحى إليه بمنحه مزيدا من الوقت لإعطاء الناس فرصة إضافية للنجاة والاشتراك في مشروعه، وأمر بتوسيع المشروع لاستيعاب عدد أكبر من الناس".

وأفاد مدعي النبوة بأنه يسعى لتوفير فرص إضافية للراغبين في الاشتراك قبل فوات الأوان، وأنه يخطط لبناء سفن إضافية مستقبلا.
اخترنا لك
اكتشاف يساعد القلب على مقاومة الشيخوخة.. العصب المبهم
10:40 | 2025-12-25
هل يمكن تتبع السيارة عبر أبل كاربلاي؟
12:19 | 2025-12-24
التطبيق الأكثر تحميلاً على متجر Galaxy
11:50 | 2025-12-24
في النجف.. سائق يصطدم بـ "جمل" على شارع المطار
06:36 | 2025-12-24
الصين تعلن افتتاح أول مدرسة للروبوتات البشرية
06:09 | 2025-12-24
من الأهل إلى الزملاء: إليك أجمل عبارات التهنئة بمناسبة عيد الميلاد المجيد 2025
05:37 | 2025-12-24

