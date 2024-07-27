كازاخستان تحصد أول ميدالية في أولمبياد باريس 2024

The first medal of @paris2024 has been awarded. It’s a bronze for Kazakhstan! 🥉
Third place in shooting 10m air rifle mixed team! The nation's first Olympic medal in shooting since Atlanta 1996.@olympic_kz | @issf_official | #ShootingSport#Paris2024 | #Samsung |… pic.twitter.com/bdKFaSDmNk
— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 27, 2024
