كازاخستان تحصد أول ميدالية في أولمبياد باريس 2024

رياضة

2024-07-27 | 05:10
كازاخستان تحصد أول ميدالية في أولمبياد باريس 2024
606 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – رياضة

حصدت كازاخستان أول ميدالية في دورة الألعاب الأولمبية 2024 بالعاصمة الفرنسية باريس، في منافسات الرماية الجماعية المختلطة، السبت.

وانطلقت دورة الألعاب الأولمبية بشكل رسمي بعد حفل افتتاح مثير استمر على مدار 4 ساعات كاملة، مساء يوم الجمعة، بحضور عدد من الشخصيات البارزة في مختلف المجالات.

وحصدت كازاخستان الميدالية البرونزية في الرماية الجماعية المختلطة، من مسافة 10 أمتار، من خلال الثنائي ساتباييف إسلام ولي ألكسندر.

وحسم الفريق الكازاخستاني المركز الثالث والبرونزية، بعد فوزه على ألمانيا بنتيجة 17-5.

وتقام المباراة النهائية في نفس المنافسات بين منتخبي الصين وكوريا الجنوبية.
 



