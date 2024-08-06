Alsumaria Tv
تشكيل جماعات لحماية المساجد من المتطرفين في بريطانيا (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-08-06 | 10:21
تشكيل جماعات لحماية المساجد من المتطرفين في بريطانيا (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
1,004 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أعلنت الجاليات المسلمة في بعض مناطق بريطانيا، اليوم الثلاثاء، عن اطلاق دعوات لحماية المساجد بعد تعرضها لاعتداءات من المتطرفين في بادرة تنذر بتصعيد غير مسبوق وخطير داخل البلاد.

وأكدت الدعوات التي انتشرت مقاطع فيديو لها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، العزم على حماية أماكن العبادة من عبث "المتطرفين".
 


وهذا كله بعد أن هاجمتهم حشود من اليمين المتطرف في أعمال شغب ليلية لا تظهر من جانبها أي علامات على أنها ستتراجع.

وذكرت مواقع إعلامية بريطانية أنه تم اعتقال ما يقرب من 400 شخص حتى الآن، وتشكيل "جيش دائم" من ضباط الشرطة المتخصصين للتعامل مع أعمال الشغب.

وشهدت أكثر من 12 بلدة ومدينة في جميع أنحاء المملكة المتحدة اندلاع أعمال عنف، حفزها محرضون يمينيون عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في أعقاب مقتل 3 فتيات صغار في عملية طعن استهدفت فصل رقص صيفي في ميرسيسايد.

بدوره، أعلن رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر أنه سيتم إنشاء "جيش دائم" من ضباط الشرطة المتخصصين للتعامل مع أعمال الشغب والاضطرابات.
 


ومنذ عملية الطعن في ساوثبورت يوم الاثنين الماضي، اندلعت أعمال عنف ليلية مع اشتباكات بين حشود والشرطة، وهجمات على المساجد والفنادق التي تؤوي طالبي اللجوء.

وفي مدينة ميدلسبره شمال شرق إنجلترا، وقف أكثر من 300 شخص حراسا خارج مسجد "المدينة المنورة" ليلة الأحد بينما سار المتظاهرون العنيفون عبر الشوارع ودمروا السيارات والممتلكات.

وكان لهذا المشهد انعكاسا في جميع أنحاء البلاد حيث سلح مثيرو الشغب أنفسهم بالأسلحة لمهاجمة المساجد.

وقال شهود عيان لصحيفة ذ"ا ناشيونال" كيف شاهدوا أساليب العنف حتى من الأطفال بدعم من أهاليهم.

وقال نجابات رمضان إنهم مع المسلمين في جميع أنحاء البلاد سيقفون لحماية أماكن عبادتهم.
وأضاف رمضان: "جاء أكثر من 300 شخص لمساعدتنا ووقفوا إلى جانب الشرطة لحماية المساجد".

وأردف: "نريد أن نوصل رسالة إلى البلطجية بأن المساجد هي فخرنا وسعادتنا وسنقف ونحميها".

وتابع: "إنها أماكن سلام حيث يأتي الناس للصلاة، ولم يتسببوا في أي ضرر لأحد ولن نسمح للناس بالقدوم إلى هنا وتخريبها.. رسالتنا واضحة: أنتم غير مرحب بكم، امضوا بعيدا".

