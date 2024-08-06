تشكيل جماعات لحماية المساجد من المتطرفين في بريطانيا (فيديو)

‼️Attention to all Muslims in the UK: Far-right extremists led by Tommy Robinson are targeting our mosques and communities. The authorities need to act swiftly to address this issue, or people may be compelled to defend themselves and their properties. #Southport #UK #MUSLIMS pic.twitter.com/L12O8RApCU
— Maryan 🇬🇧 (@mari_ah) August 3, 2024
Mobs of Muslims attacking lone white people in Middlesbrough in what can only be described as racially motivated assaults.
Yet the government announce those under attack are the problem, and millions will be issued to protect mosques?
This is the UK 2024. pic.twitter.com/mp3L3rmUuI
— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 4, 2024
