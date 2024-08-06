اقضوا على الأغنياء.. ناشطون يستهدفون قصر ميسي في إسبانيا (فيديو)

🚨🚨| Lionel Messi's villa was VANDALIZED by environmental activists in Spain 😳🇪🇦
The walls were smeared with black and red paint, along with a message:
"Help the planet. Eat the rich. Abolish the police." pic.twitter.com/wfmYsAbEaN
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 6, 2024
