زعيم "طالبان" يصدر أمرا بحظر الهواتف الذكية (فيديو)

NEW: Taliban ban smartphone use for their members and government employees in Afghanistan.
Taliban members in several provinces have reportedly begun smashing their smartphones to show loyalty to the supreme leader
🤡 pic.twitter.com/6iP3Pwcgnz
— DJ CandyMan (@DrCandymn) June 10, 2026
NEW: Taliban ban smartphone use for their members and government employees in Afghanistan.
Taliban members in several provinces have reportedly begun smashing their smartphones to show loyalty to the supreme leader
🤡 pic.twitter.com/6iP3Pwcgnz