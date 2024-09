مشاهد مروعة من فيضانات عارمة في عدة دول أوروبية (فيديو)

#BREAKING: The dam in Stronie Śląskie, #Poland has burst.



"Sirens are howling, firefighters have jumped up and are shouting that the dam in Stronie has burst"



Video source: Volcaholic#News #StronieŚląskie #PolandNews #PolandFloods #Europe #EuropeNews #EuroNews #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/fpPeKnhVMT