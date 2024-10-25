Alsumaria Tv
بايدن: قتل الناس في غزة "يجب أن يتوقف" (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-10-25 | 15:22
Alsumaria Tv
بايدن: قتل الناس في غزة &quot;يجب أن يتوقف&quot; (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
2,020 مشاهدة

أكد الرئيس الأمريكي جو بايدن خلال حدث اعتذار رسمي عن دور الحكومة الفيدرالية في المدارس الداخلية الأمريكية الأصلية، اليوم الجمعة، بأن قتل الناس في غزة "يجب أن يتوقف".

وجاءت تصريحات بايدن بعد أن قاطع اثنان من المحتجين المؤيدين لفلسطين خطاب الرئيس الأمريكي، وقال بايدن في أثناء مرافقة أحد المحتجين إلى خارج المكان: "هناك الكثير من الأبرياء الذين يُقتلون ويجب أن يتوقف ذلك".
 
ورفع أحد المحتجين علم فلسطين وسُمع صوته وهو يصرخ: "ماذا عن الناس في غزة، ماذا عن الناس في فلسطين؟".

وفي المقابل سُمع صوت بعض الحاضرين في الحدث وهم يهتفون: "اخرجوا من هنا".

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  

يايدن

غزة

Alsumaria Tv
الأكثر مشاهدة
