Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
التعادل يحسم لقاء العراق والأردن في تصفيات المونديال
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
الترددات
اعلن معنا
من نحن
اتصل بنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

أمطار غزيرة وفيضانات تضرب صقلية الإيطالية (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-11-14 | 08:52
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
أمطار غزيرة وفيضانات تضرب صقلية الإيطالية (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
1,308 مشاهدة

هطلت أمطار غزيرة على عدة مناطق بشرق جزيرة صقلية الإيطالية يومي الثلاثاء والأربعاء، ما ادى الى غمر الطرق وانهيارات أرضية ووقوع أضرار جسيمة بالبنية التحتية.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيطالية بأنه "في الساعات السبع الأولى من العاصفة سقط 500 ملم من الأمطار، أي 500 لتر لكل متر مربع. وكان الوضع الأسوأ في الساحل الشرقي لصقلية، في مناطق مثل جاري وريبوستو، حيث أعلنت السلطات عن مستوى برتقالي من خطر الطقس".


ووقعت أضرار وفيضانات في منطقتي سيراكوزا وكاتانيا، حيث جرى إغلاق المدارس والمرافق الرياضية والحدائق العامة والأسواق كإجراء احترازي.


وشهد العديد من المناطق ارتفاعا سريعا لمنسوب المياه وغرق بعض الشوارع والميادين، وسحب سيارات إلى البحر بسبب قوة المياه.


وفاجأت الكارثة السكان المحليين، حيث حوصر بعضهم في السيارات والمباني واضطروا إلى انتظار رجال الإنقاذ.

وأدت الأمطار إلى تباطؤ حركة المرور على الطرق، حيث تقطعت السبل بعدد من الأشخاص بسبب انهيار أرضي على الطريق السريع A18 الذي يربط بين كاتانيا وميسينا، مما تسبب في طوابير طويلة.

والآن الخميس هدأت العاصفة في المناطق السكنية وانتقلت إلى البحر المفتوح.
ولم ترد تقارير عن وقوع ضحايا بشرية جراء فيضانات صقلية.
>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  

ايطاليا

صقلية

امطار وفيضانات

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 14-11-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-11-14
Play
العراق في دقيقة 14-11-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-11-14
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
وجه العراق المضياف يتجلى في كرم الجمهور العراقي - حلقة ١٥٥ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-11-14
Play
وجه العراق المضياف يتجلى في كرم الجمهور العراقي - حلقة ١٥٥ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-11-14
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
قلعة اربيل - الحلقة ١٥٢ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-11-14
Play
قلعة اربيل - الحلقة ١٥٢ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-11-14
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
المـ.خدرات تغزو العراق .. انتشار يفوق قدرة المكافحة - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2024-11-13
Play
المـ.خدرات تغزو العراق .. انتشار يفوق قدرة المكافحة - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2024-11-13
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
البرلمان.. برئيس أصيل وخلاف طويل - حلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-11-13
Play
البرلمان.. برئيس أصيل وخلاف طويل - حلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-11-13
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-11-13
Play
نشرة ١٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-11-13
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
عيد ميلاد الاذاعة 13-11-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-11-13
Play
عيد ميلاد الاذاعة 13-11-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-11-13
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
فقرة الختام 13-11-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-11-13
Play
فقرة الختام 13-11-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-11-13
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
ظاهرة زواج الاقارب في المجتمع العراقي - حلقة ٢٢ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-11-12
Play
ظاهرة زواج الاقارب في المجتمع العراقي - حلقة ٢٢ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-11-12
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
أغاني وأرقام 12-11-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-11-12
Play
أغاني وأرقام 12-11-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-11-12
الأكثر مشاهدة
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 14-11-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-11-14
Play
العراق في دقيقة 14-11-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-11-14
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
وجه العراق المضياف يتجلى في كرم الجمهور العراقي - حلقة ١٥٥ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-11-14
Play
وجه العراق المضياف يتجلى في كرم الجمهور العراقي - حلقة ١٥٥ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-11-14
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
قلعة اربيل - الحلقة ١٥٢ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-11-14
Play
قلعة اربيل - الحلقة ١٥٢ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-11-14
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
المـ.خدرات تغزو العراق .. انتشار يفوق قدرة المكافحة - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2024-11-13
Play
المـ.خدرات تغزو العراق .. انتشار يفوق قدرة المكافحة - الحلقة ٣٠ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2024-11-13
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
البرلمان.. برئيس أصيل وخلاف طويل - حلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-11-13
Play
البرلمان.. برئيس أصيل وخلاف طويل - حلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-11-13
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-11-13
Play
نشرة ١٣ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-11-13
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
عيد ميلاد الاذاعة 13-11-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-11-13
Play
عيد ميلاد الاذاعة 13-11-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-11-13
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
فقرة الختام 13-11-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-11-13
Play
فقرة الختام 13-11-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-11-13
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
ظاهرة زواج الاقارب في المجتمع العراقي - حلقة ٢٢ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-11-12
Play
ظاهرة زواج الاقارب في المجتمع العراقي - حلقة ٢٢ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-11-12
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
أغاني وأرقام 12-11-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-11-12
Play
أغاني وأرقام 12-11-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-11-12
اخترنا لك
بالأرقام.. حصيلة إجمالية لضحايا الغارات على لبنان
12:07 | 2024-11-14
مجلس الأمن يمدد نظام العقوبات في اليمن
10:56 | 2024-11-14
مرصد دولي بشأن وضع غزة: كارثي بشكل غير مسبوق
10:56 | 2024-11-14
8.5 مليار دولار.. البنك الدولي يقدر خسائر لبنان جراء الحرب
10:50 | 2024-11-14
عدوان اسرائيلي على دمشق يخلف جرحى وقتلى
09:23 | 2024-11-14
بمسيرات انقضاضية.. حزب الله يستهدف مستوطنتي عين يعقوب و يرؤون
09:11 | 2024-11-14
على مضض
على مضض
ايجابية
ايجابية
متوترة
متوترة
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

برجك للسنة الجديدة

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
رمضان 2022
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.