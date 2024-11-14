أمطار غزيرة وفيضانات تضرب صقلية الإيطالية (فيديو)

🇮🇹
🚨BREAKING: A flood occurred in the sicily region of Italy after heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/HIp3hIO2O0
— News Headlines on X (@NewsHeadlineX) November 14, 2024
Massive floods due to torrential rains on the street in Acireale of sicily region, Italy 🇮🇹 (13.11.2024) pic.twitter.com/JqU6l62mNY
— Disaster Update (@UpdateWx) November 14, 2024
Torrential rain has hit the southern Italian region of sicily, triggering devastating floods that have swept away cars and damaged homes. Over 70 rescues have been reported as firefighters battle widespread flooding across multiple towns. pic.twitter.com/WvmVmwhP4L
— RT (@RT_com) November 14, 2024
