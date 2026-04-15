العزلة الرقمية تتواصل… الإيرانيون يواجهون انقطاعا غير مسبوق

📵 #Iran's internet blackout is now entering its 47th day after 1104 hours without international connectivity for the general public.
The measure continues to severely limit Iranians' ability to check on the safety of friends and loved ones across borders. pic.twitter.com/wf9GeQKmXv
— NetBlocks (@netblocks) April 15, 2026
📵 #Iran's internet blackout is now entering its 47th day after 1104 hours without international connectivity for the general public.
The measure continues to severely limit Iranians' ability to check on the safety of friends and loved ones across borders. pic.twitter.com/wf9GeQKmXv