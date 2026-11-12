"الضحك ممنوع".. حارس قبر الجندي المجهول يوبّخ وفد وزير الحرب الأميركي

A soldier called for visitors to Arlington National Cemetery to maintain ‘silence and respect,’ after hearing laughter from a group of people, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who were visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day https://t.co/IqkOJwX8hb https://t.co/ZZQAu7Lj3k— Reuters (@Reuters) November 11, 2026
A soldier called for visitors to Arlington National Cemetery to maintain ‘silence and respect,’ after hearing laughter from a group of people, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who were visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day https://t.co/IqkOJwX8hb https://t.co/ZZQAu7Lj3k