سقوط مفاجئ لحارس في الإليزيه.. ماكرون يتدخل

🎥 A member of the French honour guard collapsed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, during the arrival ceremony for Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at the Élysée Palace in Paris.
French President emmanuel macron and other officials rushed to assist the guard before staff members carried him away
#HomeOfHardTruths— Radio Generation (@RadioGenKe) November 12, 2026
🎥 A member of the French honour guard collapsed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, during the arrival ceremony for Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at the Élysée Palace in Paris.
French President emmanuel macron and other officials rushed to assist the guard before staff members carried him away
#HomeOfHardTruths